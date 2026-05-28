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Water to be released into the canal, Rio Grande today; water rescue team speaks about risks

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Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The season has arrived when water is released into the canal adjacent to the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as into the Rio Grande.

There, the El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team is raising awareness about the risks and dangers anyone may face while in the water in that area and even on the road.

ABC-7 spoke with El Paso Fire's Water Rescue Coordinator and Battalion Chief Kris Menendez about those risks and cautions he sends to the community.

Watch the full stories tonight on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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