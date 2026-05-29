What to know about New Mexico’s semi-open primary elections

(KVIA) -- Tuesday, registered voters in New Mexico will vote in semi-open primary elections, meaning voters don't have to register with a qualified political party to participate.

According to the the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office, voters had until May 5 to change their party affiliation. Members of the Green and Libertarian parties have more flexibility.

The county clerk's office said the Green and Libertarian parties can update their affiliation through same day registration; voters can make that change on election day.

Additionally, voters registered as unaffiliated with a qualified political party, Decline to State or Independent don't need to update their voter registration to participate in a primary, the county clerk's office said. These voters only have to choose which party's ballot they want.

To see what your ballot will look like, you can use the New Mexico Secretary of State's website to see your ballot and your voter registration information.

Here are the official 2026 Primary election candidate lists from the New Mexico Secretary of State:

The county elections bureau provided a list of voting centers open on Election Day. Each location is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find the locations and addresses here.