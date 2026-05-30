Skip to Content
News

19-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle on Loop 375 on Transmountain

EPCSO
By
New
Published 4:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that 19-year-old Andres Montanez of El Paso, Texas died from his injuries after being hit by a vehicle when crossing Loop 375 on Transmountain.

Officials say that Saturday, May 30, 2026, at around 1:06 a.m., deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were called out to Mile Marker 20 on Loop 375 eastbound regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. This is near the rest stop that overlooks Transmountain.

When deputies arrived, they located a crash involving serious injuries and requested help from the Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators (STI), who took over the investigation.

The investigation revealed that a silver Honda passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Loop 375 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as Montanez, crossing the roadway.

Montanez was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Officials say that the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.