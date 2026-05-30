Amistad Honors LULAC at Annual Lucy G. Humanitarian Awards Fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Amistad celebrated its annual Lucy G. Humanitarian Awards on Saturday evening, recognizing community service while raising funds to support individuals in need across the region.

The event highlighted Amistad's ongoing mission to serve vulnerable populations, including older adults, at-risk individuals and people with disabilities. Since 1976, the organization, along with its staff and supporters, has worked to provide assistance and resources to residents throughout the region.

This year's Lucy G. Humanitarian Award was presented to the League of United Latin American Citizens, commonly known as LULAC, in recognition of its contributions to the community.

Today, Amistad offers more than 40 programs that serve thousands of people across the region, addressing a variety of social, educational and support needs.

Andrea Margaret Ramirez, CEO of Amistad, said the organization's work has had a lasting impact on families for generations.

“This is more than just a passion,” Ramirez said. “This is something that I remember as a child that kept us bright, and we had a positive light because of an agency like Amistad.”

Proceeds from the event will help Amistad continue expanding its services and support for those facing challenges throughout Southeast Texas.