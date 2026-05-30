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Stephanie Han defeats Holly Holm by majority decision; Han retains WBA lightweight title

HAN WINS FIGHT PIC 1
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Published 10:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas - It was the highly anticipated rematch between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm.

The fight took place before a sold-out crowd at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Han defeated Holm by a majority decision retaining her WBA Lightweight Championship.

The judges scores were 96-94 & 96-94 in favor of Han.

A third judge scored the match as a 95-95 draw.

Holm landed the most punched with 107 to Han's 70 punches landed.

The judges' decision came as a surprise to Holm who felt she dominated the match especially in the later rounds.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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