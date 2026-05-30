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The Badass Human Race to turn Downtown El Paso into urban obstacle course

BAD ASS HUMAN RACE
By
New
Published 6:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Badass Human Race presented by GECU, is set to take place Sunday, May 31, where more around more than 2,700 athletes are expected at to participate.

The Badass Human Race is set to happen in Downtown El Paso at San Jacinto Plaza from 5:30 am to 8:00 am, where participants will have to overcome obstacles in order to advance in the race.

Some of these obstacles include things like dead ball drops, scaling tall barricades, swinging through a section of ropes, and much more.

Besides the race, the event will also have a wellness event featuring recovery activations, DJs, fitness experiences, food, drinks, and the free all-ages.

For more information on the Badass Human Race, click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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