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CDL and permit knowledge tests change to be in English only: Texas DPS

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Published 4:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety said starting Monday, all Texas commercial driver license and learner permit knowledge tests will be in English only.

The change goes with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's English proficiency requirements. Before, the knowledge test was in English and Spanish. The hands-on skills test has always been in English only, the DPS said.

Applicants should prepare to do all written and automated knowledge tests in English, DPS said.

Interpreters aren't allowed for the exams, the DPS said.

DPS personnel and other certified commercial vehicle inspectors in Texas will keep conducting English language evaluations during traffic stops at weigh stations, the department said. Any driver who doesn't meet the proficiency standard will be placed out of service.

In April 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring all commercial truck drivers in the U.S. to demonstrate English language proficiency through literacy tests.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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