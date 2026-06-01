Extreme weather nonprofit gives away fans for some El Pasoans as high temperatures near

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the Borderland gears up for 100 degree-plus temperatures, an El Paso nonprofit will continue its annual fan drive to cool the community.

Since 2004, the Extreme Weather Task Force said it has collected and given more than 10,000 box fans to people in need.

Monday, the Extreme Weather Task Force launched its Summer Safety & Fan Drive campaign at Fire Station 5 in South-Central El Paso.

"We want people to know the EWTF is actively working on providing fans to the most vulnerable in our community who have no air conditioning in their homes," EWTF Chair Grace Ortiz said in a news release.

The EWTF said three heat-related deaths happened in the county last summer. The youngest was 29 years old and the two others were ages 85 and 83. It said people at greater risk for heat-related illnesses include:

Infants and young children

People aged 65 or older

People who have a mental illness

People with a physical illness, especially heart disease or high blood pressure

Eligible residents can call 211 to see if they can get one of the fans from the drive, the EWTF said.

You can donate fans to El Paso and Horizon fire stations to help with the fan drive, according to an EWTF Facebook post.