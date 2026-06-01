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‘Pass the Sopapillas’ audio/video podcast live taping recorded in Las Cruces

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Published 5:21 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunday, May 31st, the Las Cruces community was invited to a live taping of “Pass the Sopapillas”, a new audio/video series for New Mexicans on shaping a future for children and families.

The live taping was held at KWRG Studios, NMSU Milton Hall and hosted by New Mexico State Poet Laureate Manuel González and presented by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

“In New Mexico, passing sopapillas around the table is about togetherness, sharing and connection,” said González. “That is what this podcast is about—bringing people together to share ideas and imagine the future we want for our children and families. We may come from different cultures and communities, but we are all at the same table for the same reason: we love our kids and want to see them thrive.” 

“Jobs and Family Economic Security" was the focus of Sunday's show and the community was invited to the event to participate in the conversation, music and sopapillas.

“New Mexico has been on a hot streak, passing free in-state college tuition, free school meals and universal childcare,” said Micah McCoy, WKKF communications officer, based in Albuquerque. “New Mexicans have proven they can take on big challenges and make life better for children and families. So what else is possible? ‘Pass the Sopapillas’ is about inviting New Mexicans to keep asking that question—and to see themselves as part of the answer.” 

For more information on the series, click the link here.

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Armando Ramirez

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