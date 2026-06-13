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ICE changes plans for warehouses in Socorro; Congresswoman Escobar

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Published 1:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, the Department of Homeland Security has shifted their plans for the warehouses in Socorro, Texas.

Initially, the agency wanted to use the warehouses as a detention center that would have the ability to hold 8,500 detainees.

Congresswoman Escobar says that she met with acting ICE Director David Ventura and local leaders Friday. According to the congresswoman, DHS now plans to use the site as an ICE campus with offices, conference rooms and a privately operated detention facility.

Officials did not reveal how many individuals could be held at the facility. Officials say that the project must go through an environmental review which includes community input before continuing.

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Armando Ramirez

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