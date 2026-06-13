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Iran live updates: Trump says agreement with Iran will be signed ‘tomorrow’

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/12/2026
White House
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/12/2026
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Published 11:37 AM

ByDavid BrennanNadine El-Bawab, and Meredith Deliso

Last Updated: June 13, 2026, 11:13 AM MDT

President Donald Trump said a deal between the U.S. and Iran is scheduled to be signed tomorrow, reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," Trump said in a post on social media.

"We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!" Trump said.

Earlier Saturday, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said there's a high possibility of the memorandum of understanding being finalized in the coming days, but added that there's currently no plans for an Iranian delegation to travel to Geneva or anywhere else in the next day or two.

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