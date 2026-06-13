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New World Screwworm total confirmed cases rises to 12; USDA

New World screwworm
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
New World screwworm
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Published 5:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are now 12 total confirmed cases in the United States.

Officials say that the most recent confirmed case of New World Screwworm was reported in Sutton County Texas.

The newest case was confirmed by officials Friday, June 12, where the USDA says that a sheep was infected with New World Screwworm.

This comes after four cases had just been reported Thursday, June 11, in Edwards, Tom Green, Zavala County.

For more information on New World Screwworm, click the link here.

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Armando Ramirez

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