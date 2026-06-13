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One man dead after rear-ending a parked semi-trailer in East El Paso

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
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Published 2:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso Police Department, 28-year-old Ricardo Martinez died after crashing into the trailer of a semitruck early Saturday morning.

The Special Traffic Investigation Unit was called out to the 1300 block of Don Haskins to a vehicle collision around 12:30 a.m.

Police investigation revealed the vehicle that Martinez was traveling east on Don Haskins, that's when police say he crashed into a trailer of a semitruck that was parked properly on Don Haskins.

Ricardo Martinez suffered serious injuries and died from his injuries he received in the
collision.

Police say that speed is a contributing factor in this collision and the department will continue to investigate.

This is the 21st traffic fatality of 2026 compared to 28 at this time last year.

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Armando Ramirez

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