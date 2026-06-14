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12 killed in plane crash near Missouri airport: Authorities

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
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Published 12:30 PM

The crash happened near the Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Missouri.

By Bill Hutchinson and Victoria Arancio

June 14, 2026, 12:24 PM

Twelve people were killed on Sunday when an airplane crashed near an airport in Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Missouri, the highway patrol said.

Highway patrol officials confirm the pilot and 11 passengers were on board the plane when the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time, according to ABC affiliate station KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri.

Butler is located about 66 miles south of Kansas City.

Several agencies have responded to the scene of the crash, including the highway patrol, the Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

One of the main roads leading to the Butler Memorial Airport was closed in both directions on Sunday afternoon as authorities responded to the disaster, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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