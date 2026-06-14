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17-year-old arrested after off-duty deputy stops gas station theft

EPCSO
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Published 10:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced the arrest of 17-year-old Jose Rosales who facing several charges after allegedly stealing from a gas station.

The sheriff's office says that on June 13, 2026, around 2:54 a.m., an off-duty EPSCO deputy was driving home after completing his shift when he observed a theft in progress at the Circle K located at 2301 Joe Battle Boulevard.

Officials say that the deputy intervened and confronted the suspects, who took off on foot. During the chase, the deputy caught one suspect, who was identified as Rosales.

Rosales allegedly resisted arrest and pushed the deputy before being taken into custody.

Officials say that while awaiting the arrival of a marked patrol unit, Rosales was able to free one hand from his handcuffs and attempted to flee, leading to a second brief foot chase and physical altercation.

During the struggle, the sheriff's offices says Rosales attempted to take the deputy’s service weapon. The deputy maintained control of the gun and was able control the suspect until additional deputies arrived.

Deputies recovered stolen merchandise valued at $71.62, consisting of BuzzBallz and margarita wine coolers, and was later returned to the business.

Rosales was charged with Theft, Evading Arrest or Detention, Escape from Custody, and Attempt to Take a Weapon from a Peace Officer. His total bond was set at $9,500. He was later booked into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility.

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Armando Ramirez

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