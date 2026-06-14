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Trump says US and Iran have reached a deal, opening the Strait of Hormuz

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/12/2026
White House
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/12/2026
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New
Published 3:53 PM

President Donald Trump said in a post on social media Sunday that the United States and Iran have reached a deal, opening up the Strait of Hormuz.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," Trump wrote.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" he added.

Trump's comments come after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the peace deal was made. "Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon," Sharif wrote.

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