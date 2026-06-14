War with Iran: Trump says deal will be signed, Tehran says it will ‘wait and see’

Trump says agreement with Iran will be signed

President Donald Trump said a deal between the U.S. and Iran is scheduled to be signed Sunday, reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," Trump said in a post on social media.

"We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!" Trump said.

Earlier Saturday, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said there's a high possibility of the memorandum of understanding being finalized in the coming days, but added that there's currently no plans for an Iranian delegation to travel to Geneva or anywhere else in the next day or two.

Iranian official says 'we'll wait and see' on signing

Ismail Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the focus now is on ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon, and the two sides decided not to discuss the nuclear issue.

"This is not a final agreement between Iran and the United States, but rather an understanding that outlines the general outlines of the disputed issues and specifies that the war will end," Baghaei said at a press conference Saturday.

"The nuclear issue is also scheduled to be discussed within a 60-day period, so there will be no discussion about its details at this stage," Baghaei said.

UK welcomes news of US-Iran deal

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer welcomed progress made on an Iran peace deal in a call with President Donald Trump on Saturday and underlined "the importance of ensuring any deal delivers a durable and lasting peace," according to the prime minister's office.

Starmer expressed support for Trump’s efforts to bring the conflict to an end and reiterated that the UK stood "ready to support the implementation of any peace agreement and to work with international partners to ensure its success," Starmer's office said in a statement Saturday.