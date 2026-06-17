What makes dehydration worse during 100-degree weather

With dangerously hot temperatures on Wednesday, Texas Tech Health El Paso says that dehydration can sneak up on you.

Staying hydrated is especially important in the borderland because our bodies lose fluid much quicker as temperatures rise.

"The biggest mistake people make is waiting too long to start replacing the fluid," says Dr. Edward Michelson, department chair of TTH Emergency Medicine. "If you know you're going to be outside for a while, if you're working in the garden, if you're involved in sports, it's really important to have that bottle of water with you and to continue to sip on it as you go through the day and not wait until you feel really thirsty or really dehydrated."

When you're dehydrated, early signs you'll notice are:

Mouth and skin are dry

Body stops sweating

Feeling lightheaded and dizziness

If it's not taken care of, it can lead to acute heat sickness, which are heat-related illnesses like a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

That's when Michelson says that you should be replacing your fluid, and increasing your intake.

It's recommended to avoid drinking coffee as excess caffeine can make dehydration worse, as well as sugary drinks or alcohol like cocktails.

Water or flavored water will be your best bet.

"The point is not to chug water and not to wait till you feel thirsty," says Michelson. "I recommend people carry a jug or a water bottle with some beverage that they enjoy and sip on it through the day, and not wait until they feel thirsty to then chug down a whole bunch of water."

Michelson also says you should be drinking from one to three quarts of water a day.