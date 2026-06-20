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Classic cars and fun: El Paso’s Father’s Day Cruise-In

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Published 9:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Some El Paso fathers got an early start on Father's Day celebrations Friday by cruising in style at the fifth annual Father's Day Cruise-In hosted by Car Parts Machine.

The gathering featured an impressive lineup of classic cars, muscle cars and lowriders, drawing automotive enthusiasts and families from across the area.

In addition to the vehicle displays, attendees enjoyed food, drinks and prize giveaways throughout the event, creating a festive atmosphere for dads and their families.

Organizers said the annual Cruise-In is designed to give fathers a chance to celebrate while connecting with fellow car enthusiasts and showcasing their prized vehicles.

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Lauren Bly

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