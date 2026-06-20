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Police confirm early morning stabbing in West El Paso

TXDOT
By
Published 9:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has confirmed that there was a stabbing early Saturday morning in West El Paso.

ABC-7 crews spotted a police presence near the 8000 block of N Mesa St around 3:00 am. After reaching out to officials, a spokesperson with EPPD confirmed that police were investigating a stabbing in the area.

The spokesperson also told ABC-7 that no life threatening injuries were reported but did not say how many individuals were injured during the stabbing.

Officials also did not say if there were any arrests made in relation to the stabbing or where the stabbing occurred.

Once more information become available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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