Sunland Park taking action against illegal shootings, trespassing

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - Sunland Park and its Mayor Pro Tem Raul Telles are taking actions to address the recent issues of illegal shooting in the area called 'The Wall', working with New Mexico State Police and county officials.

Officials from the City of Sunland Park report there have been multiple complaints from residents of nearby Valencia Park and Villa Valencia neighborhoods about trespassing on private property and gunfire in an area near near the Doña Ana County Jetport that is known as the 'The Wall'.

Telles told ABC-7 that the city is taking steps to combat the gunfire and trespassing in collaboration with the Doña Ana County Sheriffs Office and New Mexico State Police beginning on Friday, June 19.

Telles said the gunfire resulted in two homes being shot at last year, one which was empty and the other had a bullet go through a family's living room resulting in the family having to relocate during the investigation.

The main reason Telles said the city is taking action is because he believes families deserve 'peace of mind'.

"One home shot is one home to many," Telles said. "I think everybody that buys their home out here deserves peace of mind. To know that their homes are not going to be shot at."

In addition to increased patrols, the City of Sunland Park has also installed license plate readers and surveillance cameras along the Highway 136 entrance to help law enforcement identify people during investigation.

Telles also helped put up 'No Trespassing' signs along the lines of private property, his issue with the gunfire being that it is unregulated and effecting the safety of nearby families in addition to the gunfire being paired with alcohol consumption.

"When we start having unregulated or unsanctioned, activities such as shooting out here at the wall, we start possibly mixing alcohol, which doesn't mix with guns. We have incidents such as this," Telles said. "Unfortunately, we have to step up and make sure that we have something put in place to to provide safety for our families."

Something Telles said when talking with ABC-7 is that he believes in people exercising their second amendment, he just wants people to do so in a safe way.

This is why he is working with county and state officials to to install a shooting range and possibly even an offroad track as alternatives to what is currently happening and even pointed out that these options align with hobbies he enjoys in his free time.

"I do want to open up a venue for shooting and possibly even a course for off roaders," Telles said. "I've got a good deal of guns and I like shooting, I like off roading. But we have to make sure our families are safe."

"This is where we have to draw that line in the sand and make sure that our families come first." Telles said.