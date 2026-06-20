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Wanted sex offender arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in San Elizario

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Published 1:12 PM

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that 48-year-old Eric Rocha was arrested on several charges including three counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to officials, on June 17, 2026, deputies assigned to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Special Operations Unit (SOU) received credible information regarding where Rocha was located.

SOU deputies responded to the 12900 block of Petunia Drive in San Elizario, where Rocha
was found and placed under arrest.

Officials say that Rocha was wanted on the following charges three counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child (Victim Under 14 Years of
Age).

Rocha was transported to the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility and booked on all charges under a combined bond of $125,000.

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Armando Ramirez

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