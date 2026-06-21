Skip to Content
News

El Paso veteran who served in WWII celebrates 100th birthday on Father’s Day

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Bobby Pierce Long turns 100 this Father's Day where he was surrounded by family and friends at the Woman's Center of El Paso to commemorate his life in the Navy and decades of community service.

Long was born in Fabens, Texas and grew up in a shelter near El Paso along the Franklin Canal during the Great Depression before joining the Navy at 18 years old.

During his time in the Navy, Long served on the USS Lavaca delivering supplies, equipment, and extra troops to allied forces as Long had the job of laying ship-to-shore communication lines.

His military service is highlighted by Long being one of the last living people to have seen the end World War II from Tokyo Bay, where his ship was stationed.

After returning to El Paso and building a family with his wife Lula Nell White, Long spent over 40 years in community service as an assistant Boy Scout master and through his volunteer work with Grace United Methodist Church youth programs.

Later in life, Long would flying to Washington with the Honorary Flight network in 2014 as well as receiving an honorary diploma from Ysleta High School in 2018.

His family said he's an example that ordinary people can live an extraordinary life.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carpio Griego

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.