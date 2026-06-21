Skip to Content
News

Over 200 people without water after water main break in Westway area

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 12:28 PM
Published 11:47 AM

UPDATE (12:24 PM) -- Officials with El Paso Water say that over 200 customers are being impacted by a 16 inch water main break that occurred Sunday morning.

Officials did not say what caused the break but said that they will provide more details as they become available.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials with El Paso Water say that crews are at the 800 block of Westway Blvd for a water main break.

According to El Paso Water, this water main break is impacting a large area of Westway.

A potable water tanker is available for impacted residents at 806 Westway.

Officials say that repairs may take anywhere from 6-8 hours, the water tanker and crews will remain in the area until services are restored.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Water for more details and once we learn more information we will update you on air and online.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.