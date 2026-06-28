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Total confirmed screwworm cases rises to 27, 6 inactive: USDA

New Mexico Department of Agriculture
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Published 5:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the total reported New World (NWS) screwworm cases increased to 27.

According to the USDA NWS detection map, the agency has confirmed twelve cases in Texas since June 23. The most recent case, confirmed Saturday, came from cattle in Crocket County, Texas, which is about two hours southeast of Fort Stockton.

Since the first confirmed detection in June 3, the USDA confirmed 27 total animal cases. According to the department's website, the USDA says 6 of those are inactive,

The USDA determines a case as inactive when the animal recovered or measures have been taken to prevent spreading NWS.

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Armando Ramirez

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