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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot July 4th Weekend with slight storm chances going into work week

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Published 2:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This evening we're tracking a slight chance for thunderstorms, mainly across Otero and Hudspeth Counties, with gusty outflow winds possible as storms develop over the Sacramento Mountains and move toward the Borderland.

We're looking at a mostly dry Independence Day across El Paso and Las Cruces, although a stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out along and east of the Rio Grande Valley. High temperatures will remain hot, climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s through the holiday weekend.

By Monday, moisture begins to increase across the Borderland, bringing daily chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Scattered storms are expected over the mountains, with isolated storms pushing into the lowlands on gusty outflow winds. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 90s to around 103 degrees through much of next week.

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Mikey Tongko

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