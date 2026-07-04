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Newborn girl shares birthday with United States

THOP
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New
Published 5:32 PM

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Hospitals of Providence announced the birth of a newborn who shares the same birthday as the United States.

 According to the Hospitals of Providence, baby Aurora Spencer arrived around 2:40 am weighing in at 8.2lbs.

Hospital officials say that parents Kylie Logan and Eric Spencer were thrilled to welcome their precious bundle of joy and said this Fourth of July holds an even extra special meaning. .

THOP

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