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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer start to the day, chances for Isolated showers and thunderstorms increase by evening

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Published 5:44 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A warm start to our Sunday but by evening, we're tracking increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially across the Sacramento Mountains and eastern lowlands. Strong outflow winds between 40 and 50 miles per hour could accompany storms as they move into parts of the Borderland.

We're continuing to monitor daily rain chances through the first half of the week. Sunday brings a 30 to 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with the greatest potential developing over the Sacramento Mountains before moving into El Paso, Doña Ana, and Hudspeth Counties during the afternoon and evening.

By Monday, scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across the mountain areas, while isolated storms will develop across the lowlands as outflow winds move off the mountains. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s and low 100s early in the week before widespread triple-digit highs return by Thursday.

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Mikey Tongko

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