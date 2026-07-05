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El Paso Electric says outages caused by weather, over 11,000 customers impacted

El Paso Electric
By
Updated
today at 6:31 PM
Published 5:56 PM

(UPDATE) -- A spokesperson with El Paso Electric says that the multiple outages were due to storms and lightning.

EP Electric says that cews are on route to repair the outages as quickly and safely as possible.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso Electric outage map 11,129 customers are experiencing a power outage due to 83 total outages.

The map shows the outage stretches over a large area of the Borderland.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Electric for more information regarding the outage.

Once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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