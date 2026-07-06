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13-year-old killed in crash at Bridge of the Americas

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Published 1:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A 13-year-old was killed after being struck by a vehicle at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry on the Mexican side of the border, authorities said.

Video shared by Channel 44 appears to show a gray car traveling along the left side of the traffic lanes moments before striking the child. The vehicle continues driving after the collision.

The video has been paused before the moment of impact because of the graphic nature of the incident.

Authorities later identified the driver and took the person into custody. Additional details about the driver's identity or any potential charges were not immediately available.

Officials have not released further information about the circumstances leading up to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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