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El Paso man charged for crash that injured 4; passenger loses pregnancy

Randall County Sheriff’s Office
By
New
Published 2:53 PM

CANYON, Texas (KVIA) -- A 23-year-old El Paso man has been charged for a crash that injured a child and a pregnant woman, according to the Canyon Police Department. The crash happened Sunday in Canyon, Texas, which is south of Amarillo.

According to CPD, Jacob Saucedo from El Paso crashed an SUV into a concrete highway median. Saucedo and three others went to the hospital in critical condition.

Two of the passengers included a 21-year-old pregnant woman and a 9-month-old child, police said.

The pregnant woman's injuries caused her to lose the pregnancy, CPD said.

Police charged Saucedo with three counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and booked him into the Randall County Sheriff's Office jail. According to jail records, Saucedo's bond totaled $45,000.

CPD said the crash is still under investigation.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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