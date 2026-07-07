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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking triple digits with chances of isolated thunderstorms continue

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today at 2:22 AM
Published 5:34 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday evening we're tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms winding down across the Borderland, with most of the remaining activity ending by midnight. Temperatures will stay warm overnight as drier air begins moving into the region.

We're also tracking scattered thunderstorms across the mountains through Thursday, with isolated storms possible in the lowlands, mainly west of the Continental Divide. Temperatures will steadily climb, with highs reaching between 100 and 105 degrees by Wednesday through the end of the week.

By Friday and into the weekend, we'll see moisture return to the Borderland, bringing increased chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Along with those higher rain chances, temperatures are expected to cool slightly as cloud cover increases across the region.

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Mikey Tongko

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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