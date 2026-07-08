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Human remains found in Ruidoso Downs

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
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Published 4:41 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it responded to a report of human remains found in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico.

A crew cleaning trees and brush found the remains of what appeared to be a man in the "advanced stage of decomposition," according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. It happened in a heavily-wooded area near Pine Springs Road.

The remains went to the Office of the Medical Investigator for an autopsy to find the remains' identity, cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office said it took primary jurisdiction of the matter and started investigating after the Ruidoso Downs Police Department asked it to.

Sheriff Michael Wood said anyone with information about the remains should call the sheriff's office at 575-648-2341 and ask for Detective Bryce Bailey.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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