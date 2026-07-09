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Central El Paso apartment fire leaves one person dead

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire at an apartment complex leaves one person dead, according to El Paso Fire.

The fire was reported at the 3600 block of Johnson Ave in Central El Paso. It was reported just after 11:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the building. They were able to bring the fire under control and continue to look for hot spots.

This is a developing story.

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Katrina Villarreal

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