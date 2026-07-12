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Texas Tech Health El Paso held back to school health screenings

KVIA
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Published 10:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local health officials from Texas Tech Physicians, among others, held an event Saturday with free health screenings for students in the Borderland as they prepare for the new school year.

The health screenings included BMI, height and weight screenings, as well as healthy lifestyle counseling. Sport physicals were also available for a low cost for those for those who needed it.

Organizers said that the first 300 children were given backpacks and were also treated to super hero appearances during the event.

Students from the Foster School of Medicine and pediatric residents volunteered to help perform the screenings.

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el paso
Foster School of Medicine
Health officials
Local health officials
Pediatric residents
school screening
Students in the Borderland
Super hero appearances
texas tech health el paso

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Armando Ramirez

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