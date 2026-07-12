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US conducts new strikes on Iranian targets, officials say

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Published 2:21 PM

By David BrennanNadine El-BawabKevin Shalvey, and Jon Haworth

Last Updated: July 12, 2026, 1:37 PM MDT

The U.S. conducted a new round of strikes on Iranian targets on Sunday, a U.S. official told ABC News.

The targets included Iranian air defense systems and IRGC small boats around the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.

The strikes were intended to degrade Iran’s ability to target commercial shipping, according to the official, who said no U.S. troops were wounded in the attacks.

-ABC News' Steve Beynon

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