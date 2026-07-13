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3 firefighters injured while rescuing hiker in Organ Mountains

LCFD
By
Published 10:12 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 12-hour rescue in the Organ Mountains left three firefighters injured, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. The call for help came in around 10 a.m. Sunday.

LCFD said its technical rescue team helped an injured hiker at Aguirre Springs trail. The hiker reportedly climbed 1,000 feet off the trail into a gully, and their injury stopped them from descending.

Search and rescue parties helped the hiker and gave medical care, LCFD said. Because of the terrain, the rescue took 12 hours and 20 minutes.

LCFD said three firefighters were injured from the rescue.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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