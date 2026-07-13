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Firefighter sent to hospital after fire on Montana Avenue in Las Cruces

LCFD
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Published 10:24 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- One firefighter went to a hospital after the Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a fire in Las Cruces Saturday afternoon. It happened on the 1200 block of Montana Avenue near Las Cruces High School.

When crews arrived, they found the fire burning in a storage yard that was near a building, LCFD said on Facebook.

(Courtesy: LCFD)

Crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes. The building didn't have anyone inside.

The injured firefighter went to a hospital.

LCFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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