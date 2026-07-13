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Person airlifted to hospital after ‘near drowning’ in East El Paso

KVIA
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Published 11:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department on Monday said it airlifted a person with life-threatening injuries after they nearly drowned. EPFD said it happened just after 10:40 a.m.

EPFD said it wen to the 1900 block of Preview Place in East El Paso. That's past the intersection of Trawood and Montwood Drive.

El Paso Police took over the investigation, according to the fire department.

Officials did not share the age of the person.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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