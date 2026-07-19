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CENTCOM says remains found in Jordan, reports U.S. service member killed in Iraq

CENTCOM
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Published 1:52 PM

TAMPA, Florida (KVIA) -- The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that unidentified remains were found in Jordan at the site hit by an Iranian attack Saturday as well as a death and an injury of U.S. service members in a separate incident in Iraq.

Officials say they found the remains after a "thorough search" U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location early Sunday. CENTCOM say an examination process to verify the remains is ongoing.

In another incident, a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action Saturday, July 18, during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.

A second service member was wounded from this incident and military officials say the service member continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury.

CENTCOM is withholding additional information, including the identities of the missing and fallen service members, as they notify the next of kin.

As more information becomes available we will keep you updated on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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