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US forces strike Iran for 9th consecutive night

KVIA
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New
Published 5:41 PM

By David BrennanNadine El-Bawab, and Ivan Pereira

Last Updated: July 19, 2026, 5:34 PM MDT

United States forces started conducting another wave of attacks against Iran Sunday evening, marking the ninth consecutive night of strikes, according to U.S. Central Command.

"The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said.

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