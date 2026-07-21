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8th Court of Appeals denies City of El Paso’s request for re-hearing on Pickett lawsuit

Joe Pickett
KVIA
Joe Pickett
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Published 6:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 8th Court of Appeals denied the City of El Paso's request for a re-hearing on Joe Pickett's lawsuit against the city.

A June ruling by the court held that the city's franchise fee on wear and tear from the street's maintenance trucks was unconstitutional. The city filed the re-hearing on July 9th and was denied Monday evening.

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