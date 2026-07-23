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Latinés in Leadership Awards Return October 16, 2026

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Nominations LILA 2026
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today at 9:55 AM
Published 9:51 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The Covarrubias-Aprendamos Foundation and the Zamora Family Foundation have announced that the 3rd Annual Latinés in Leadership Awards will take place on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Rio Grande Winery.

Nominations are now open for 12 categories, and the deadline to submit is September 11, 2026. You can submit nominations online at https://forms.gle/pW9BGhTAyz8cMKKX7

About The Awards Celebration

The Latinés in Leadership Awards honor the contributions of Latiné women and non-binary individuals throughout Southern New Mexico. Honorees are recognized for the corazón, compromiso, y comunidad they bring to their work, whether in classrooms, boardrooms, small businesses, or on the frontlines of service.

How to Nominate

Community members are invited to nominate a Latina or Latiné non-binary leader living in Doña Ana, Sierra, Luna, or Grant County. You can submit nominations in English, Spanish, or both, and each nomination must include:

  • The award category
  • The nominee's full name & contact information
  • A narrative of up to 700 words describing the nominee's experience, accomplishments, and why they deserve recognition
  • A clear photo or headshot of the nominee

Event Sponsorship & Individual Tickets

There are several sponsorship opportunities, from individual and small business support to table sponsorships with recognition during the event. Individual tickets are also available. To learn more or to purchase tickets, email LatinesInLeadershipAwards@googlegroups.com.

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