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ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – The data shaping the future of the Borderland

KVIA
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Published 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction of data centers is ramping up in the El Paso region.

Two of those getting the most attention are the biggest data center projects in our area, if not the world. The $165 billion Project Jupiter is being built by Oracle out in the Santa Teresa area, and the $10 billion Meta AI data center under construction in Northeast El Paso.

And with the potential of more projects on the horizon, some groups are also increasing their organizing against them.

The Borderland is increasingly a focus of the national data center debate.

So what are the arguments for and against - and the potential impacts on local utilities and resources?

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with the Sambrando Esperanza Coalition about what they're working on with other community groups to build opposition, and debate the pros and cons of the local impact.

Watch Sunday night at 10:35 PM, right after ABC-7 at 10.

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Andrew J. Polk

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