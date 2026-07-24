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Crime

Woman shot, killed in front of her daughter outside Juárez OXXO

Channel 44
By
New
Published 3:53 PM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A woman was shot and killed in front of her daughter while leaving an OXXO convenience store in Juarez last Wednesday.

Days before her death, she posted videos saying she feared for her life.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Zaira Viridiana Beltrán.

A photo of Zaira Beltrán
(Courtesy: Channel 44)

The shooting happened between Vicente Guerrero and Articulo 31 in the Segunda Burócrata neighborhood.

According to initial reports, Beltrán and her 11-year-old daughter went out to buy items. While leaving the store, an unidentified armed person shot her at least five times.

Beltrán's body was left lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

Authorities from various agencies arrived at the scene, including the Mexican National Guard.

The area was closed off for several hours while municipal officers attended to Beltrán's daugther.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
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Gabrielle Lopez

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