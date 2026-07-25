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Sun City IV Solutions holds grand opening

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Published 10:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- SUN CITY IV Solutions officially celebrated its grand opening Saturday, welcoming community members and a special guest to mark the occasion.

Among those in attendance was WBA world champion Stephanie Han, who helped celebrate the opening of the new wellness clinic.

Clinic owners say Sun City IV Solutions offers a variety of intravenous (IV) treatments designed to support different wellness needs. Services include hydration therapy for those dealing with the summer heat, recovery treatments after strenuous workouts, and IV options aimed at helping people recover from hangovers.

The owners say they hope to provide convenient wellness services to help clients feel refreshed and recover more quickly.

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