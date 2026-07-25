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Remains from Jordan attack identified, officials say

A U.S. Navy Sailor signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, from the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
Department of War/FILE
A U.S. Navy Sailor signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, from the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
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Published 2:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of War announced Saturday that the department has confirmed that Staff Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, N.Y., was the active‑duty Soldier who was killed in action supporting overseas operations in Jordan.

Officials say that this comes after following positive identification by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.

Staff Sgt. Rampersad is the third service member that was killed in an Iranian attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base located in Jordan.

According to officials, Staff Sgt. Rampersad was assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, Ansbach, Germany.

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Armando Ramirez

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