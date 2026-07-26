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Assailant sought in Chicago shooting that left 6 wounded

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Published 11:08 AM

Two of the wounded are listed in critical condition, police said.

By Bill Hutchinson

Video by Jessie DiMartino and Cristina Corujo

At least six people were injured, two critically, early Sunday when an assailant opened fire on a crowd gathered outdoors in a Northwest Side neighborhood of Chicago, according to police.

The drive-by shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood unfolded around 2:09 a.m., the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

"While outside, an unidentified offender discharged a firearm, which struck multiple victims," police said in the statement.

PHOTO: Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday, July 26, 2026, that left six people wounded, according to police.
Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday, July 26, 2026, that left six people wounded, according to police. (Getty Image)Scott Olson/Getty Images

The shooter remained at large on Sunday. Detectives were working to identify the assailant and a motive for the attack.

A dispatcher relayed that a 911 caller reported hearing up to 30 gunshots, according to ABC Chicago station WLS. The caller, according to a recording of police radio transmissions obtained by WLS, said a neighbor was shot on a porch along with a woman.

Two women and four men, ranging in age from 33 to 46, were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds, police told ABC News.

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One victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot multiple times and was in critical condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago as of late Sunday morning, according to police. A 36-year-old man also was shot multiple times and was in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said.

The remaining four victims were listed in good condition, according to police.

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