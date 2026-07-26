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Socorro ISD board trustee arrested on assault charge

SISD
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New
Published 12:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to court records obtained by ABC-7, Socorro Independent School District (SISD) board Trustee Ryan Reid Woodcraft was arrested and is being charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Court records say that Woodcraft was arrested on Saturday, July 25 and was booked into the Downtown Detention Facility.

ABC-7 reached out to SISD for a statement regarding Woodcraft's arrest and released the following statement:

"Socorro ISD is aware of the situation involving Mr. Woodcraft and will follow the appropriate process in reviewing the matter. The District has no additional information to share at this time."

According to a biography on SISD's website, Woodcraft represents District 2 for the district.

This is a developing story and once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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