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Sun City IV Solutions opens new location

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun City IV Solutions hosted a grand opening for their newest wellness center located on North Mesa in West El Paso.

The grand opening hosted Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., offered those who attended the grand opening a chance to meet El Paso's WBA World Champion Stephanie Han.

The wellness center offers IV infusions, injections, oxygen aromatherapy, and peptides.

Attendees were able to learn more about the individuals and the treatments like how long each session could last depending on the service requested.

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Armando Ramirez

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